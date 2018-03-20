BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based artist, Bharath Rajpal, attempts to create a new art phenomenon by introducing ‘digital errors’ into Picasso’s artworks.He incorporates images that pop up when there is a digital error or a ‘glitch’ into the Spanish master’s abstract paintings. This series of works titled ‘Glitch Abstraction’ will be displayed at Chitra Kala Parishath from March 28 to April 1.

“I love the way the shape of an already disfigured artwork of abstraction changes when I incorporate elements of glitch in it,” says Bharath.

Along with Glitch Abstraction, he will be exhibiting a variety of canvases that incorporate research he has carried out on architectural perspectives, curved mirrors, cubicle parabola and pincushion or pinhole camera-all.For example, he has tried to see how Picasso’s most famous works like Les Demoiselles d’Avignon would be if seen through concave or a convex mirror.Bharath thought of this idea, of adding distortions to Picasso’s paintings, when he saw an image on a curved mirror.

Picasso's paintings seen in a different light through Bharat Rajpal's 'digital errors'

“I added ‘architectural perspectives’ into Picasso’s ‘cubism’,” he says. “I found out that Picasso removed ‘architectural perspectives’ from his paintings, I just added it back,” he says. Bharat says that his interest in art started when he was “maybe two years old” with doodles that persisted through schooling and college education.

He was born into a family that works in the business of producing school uniforms. “As was expected of me, I did my two years of Commerce studies in school. Fortunately, my parents recognised my interest in art and allowed me to enroll in Shrishti Institute of Art Design and Technology”.Bharath, who is inspired by Picasso, says that he has always been inclined to “break on through to the other side” in art. “To pave the way for something novel, jaw droppingly unorthodox and wild,” he says. His ambition is to “change the landscape of art”.

The young artist says that he has “borrowed” from Picasso’s styles and approach. “He had a new way of thinking and looking at things. Some of his sayings inspire, like ‘others have seen what is and asked why? I have seen what could be and asked why not?.”

He next plans to work on art that uses principles of ‘sinusoidal projections’. This is a mapping technique used to show relative sizes accurately, but this distorts shapes and directions. “Distortion can be reduced by ‘interrupting’ the map,” he says, adding that he will use these distortions to create abstractions.