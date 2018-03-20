BENGALURU: Upset over not finding a groom for her daughter, a 61-year-old woman and the daughter committed suicide by hanging at their house, police said. The incident took place three days ago, but came to light on Monday when their neighbour sensed a foul smell coming from the house and alerted the police. The deceased Savitramma, and her daughter Devaki Manju (37) were residents of Prakashanagar in Rajajinagar.

They were living on rental income from four shops attached to their house. Savitramma’s son Raju, who works in a private factory, lives separately along with his family in Kengeri. A senior police officer said, “Savitramma and Devaki were seen on Friday around 10 pm when their tenant spoke to them for a while. Later, they locked themselves inside a room and hanged from the same ceiling. So far, there have been no allegations from the family or relatives. The deceased did not leave any suicide note behind.”