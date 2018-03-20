BENGALURU:Ali Ndiaye a.k.a Webster is a Canadian rapper and inspirational speaker, who was born and raised in Quebec. Proud of his Senegalese and Canadian heritage, Webster is a pioneer of hip-hop culture in Quebec and regulary talks about his favourite topic - Africa - during his speaking sessions and in music.He has also conducted numerous literary workshops across the world and is presently in India to give a series of performances and lectures aimed at promoting Canada’s Francophone dimension as well as Canada’s multiculturalism.He will also be performing today (March 20) at Take 5 in Indiranagar. Excerpts from an interview.



How did your hip-hop journey begin?

I started to rap in 1995 at a time when the hip-hop culture wasn’t really present in my hometown, Quebec city. I was already listening to that genre and was captivated by the word-plays and flows. I wanted to do the same. I also needed an outlet to channel my imagination and hip-hop came at the right time in my life.

Of late, hip-hop has become very popular in India and even Bengaluru. Have you heard of the scene in India and Bengaluru?

I wasn’t familiar with the Indian hip-hop scene until I started to work on this tour. I came upon Divine (Mumbai-based rapper) and really enjoyed his music.

Please tell us a little about your performance in Bengaluru and what you expect to convey to the people and hip hop enthusiasts here?

I wish to convey the universality of music and the hip-hop experience. Beyond the language barrier, music is energy and I want to share positivity with the crowd. I’m looking forward to perform in the city.

You have conducted workshops and other literary activities around the world. How has the experience been so far?

The experience has been great. I love to meet new people all over the world. Hip-hop is universal and anywhere you are on the planet, you can feel the vibe and flows.

What are your plans in India in terms of music and literary activities?

My plans are to learn and to share my experience with others.

Tell us about your association with the Bangalore School of Music?

This is the first time I am performing in association with The Bangalore School of Music, but the Canadian Consulate has worked extensively with BSM in the past, bringing artistes of all genres, and partnering with the Music School, especially during their East West Music and Dance Encounters.