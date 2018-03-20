BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) authorities in association with Bengaluru City Police has started the ground work to conduct fair elections in all 28 assembly constituencies across Bengaluru. On Monday, a co-ordination meeting chaired by BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad and Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar was held in which various officials from the civic body and the police department were present. The city will have 8,278 polling stations.

“We have constituted 550 teams and each team will monitor 15 polling stations. There will be four people in each of these teams,’’ said Manjunath Prasad.Six flying squads and three static squads will also be there in each assembly constituency. “We have chalked out the draft security plan. We are also keeping a tab on rowdies against whom cases were booked in the previous assembly/loksabha elections,” said Suneel Kumar.

Manjunath Prasad said three dedicated phone numbers will be there for each constituency. One can complain about violation of code of conduct or any other election-related offence on these numbers which will work 24x7.