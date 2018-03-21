BENGALURU: After BJP, now, it is the turn of Congress to hit the streets of Bengaluru. Congress is set to launch ‘Namma Bengaluru, Namma Hemme’(Our Bengaluru, Our Pride) padayatra on Wednesday to counter BJP’s ‘Save Bengaluru’ padayatra which concluded recently.The Congress Padayatra will be launched from KR Puram Assembly constituency on Wednesday and it will cover all the 28 constituencies in the city over the next 10 days, KPCC Working President Dinesh Gundu Rao said while addressing a joint press conference with Bengaluru city development minister KJ George, Home minister Ramalinga Reddy and Agriculture minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday.

The KPCC has launched an exclusive website for the padayatra — http://nammabengaluru.nammasarkara.in — and has also released two booklets explaining in detail the contribution of the Congress government towards developing Bengaluru city and the failure of the BJP while they were in power.