BENGALURU: Considering the errors in the second year pre-university question papers this year, the state Department of Pre-university Education has decided to introduce proofreading before sending the question papers to print.The recently concluded English question paper had several grammatical errors and this was pointed out by students and lecturers. The director of Pre-university Education has received several messages and e-mails about the same.

State Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait said, “All these years the question papers were sent to print without any proofreading. But this time, considering the grammatical errors, we have decided to introduce proofreading from the 2019 final exams. This will avoid a majority of errors in question papers.”

Following the series of entrance exams students have to take up after PU II exams such as NEET and CET, the department has decided to advance the dates of PU II supplementary examinations by two months. The department used to conduct supplementary exams in July, but this time it will be in May.

PUE Department Director C Shikha said, “We have already made arrangements for evaluation work and the results of the PU II exams will be announced in April last week.”

Grace marks likely

Students, who have attempted PU II exams, especially Physics and English, have sent several messages and mails to the PUE Department Director seeking grace marks as there were some wrong questions and errors in the question papers. Though the first committee to decide about grace marks had said no to providing grace marks in Physics, the second panel said it can be considered. “A final decision will be taken during evaluation. Those who attempted those particular questions (erroneous) will get the marks,” Shikha said. The department clarified that there is no question of providing grace marks to increase the overall pass percentage.