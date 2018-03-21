BENGALURU: “How does a visually-challenged person imagine or dream?” Vinayak Joshi, who went looking for an answer to this, has returned with Joshelay - a first-of-its-kind Kannada web series.

In Joshelay, actor-turned- RJ-turned-fitness enthusiast Vinayak Joshi, while running 500 kilometres for 50 days, will narrate stories of 20 people who are physically and mentally disabled. The web series has 7 episodes of 10 minutes each and has been shot across the country. Apart from acting, Vinayak Joshi has also directed and produced the web series.

“Joshelay, as a concept, is a web series but as a theme it is a journey; journey to the self. We all survive because we aspire to become something better than what we are. This is about a person’s introspection and his journey, and how 20-odd people help him become a better person by helping shed insecurities,” says Joshi.“I have worked with 20-odd people with disabilities – both physical and mental – and understood how they help us. Joshelay won’t give you answers for problems in your life but leaves you with the right questions,” Joshi adds.

Among the twenty stars the web series features are a person who is born visually impaired, a specially-abled man, a boy with cerebral palsy and a woman who has undergone multiple organ transplants. The series explores how they find happiness despite everything, and how they wake up everyday to make each day different for themselves and others, he says.“When you look up at the web, you rarely find any motivational or inspirational videos in Kannada. That’s when I thought something has to be done on that. That’s how I zeroed in on Joshelay. Motivation is universal need. Hence, I chose the web-series platform. It is made in Kannada but this has subtitles in English,” he adds.

Music album in webseries Vinayak Joshi claims that Joshelay is the first webseries to have a full-fledged music album. He is planning a staggered release of songs. Album will be out first, followed by release of webseries on Sakath Studio's YouTube page. It is likely to be released in the first week of April and be cast till June. Over 50 artistes are a part of this. It also has the first ever electronic album in Kannada, Joshi claims. Dheerendra Doss, aka Dossmode, has scored music and Nagarjun Ravi has handled cinematography.