BENGALURU: BJP has decided to launch second phase of its ‘Save Bengaluru’ campaign on March 26. The decision comes on the day when Congress launched its ‘Our Bengaluru, Our Pride’ padayatra to counter the first phase of BJP’s ‘Save Bengaluru’ padayatra.

With recent goonda acts of Mohammed Nalapad Haris, son of Congress MLA NA Haris and block-level Congress leader Narayanaswamy still fresh in public memory, BJP has decided to corner the Siddaramaiah government by highlighting the issues of law and order, goondaism and drug mafia in the city. Announcing the decision, BJP national general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Karnataka, Muralidhar Rao said that the huge response to the first phase of ‘Save Bengaluru’ campaign has inspired the party to launch another one.