BENGALURU: Wondering as to how the authorities did not act on the complaint filed by a city-based businessman against the driver of an Uber cab for alleged attack on him, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to submit a report on the action taken. It also asked for submission of the English translation of the case diary on April 3, the next date of hearing.

Justice Raghvendra S Chauhan issued this direction while ordering notice to the Uber India Technologies Private Limited, New Delhi and also to its corporate headquarters in USA. The court was hearing the petition filed by Dave Banerjee, a businessman who was attacked by Uber driver and his friends at Bengaluru International Airport on November 13, 2017. The judge observed that the common man would start feeling unsafe because of the alleged inaction of the police.

According to the petition, Banerjee had booked a Uber cab to travel from Bengaluru International Airport to his residence at Indiranagar at 9.30 pm on November 13, 2017. The driver Narasimha and his friends who were also drivers of Uber cab assaulted him and his friends at the Uber parking bay at the Airport. Subsequently, he filed the complaint with Airport police against the accused but no action was taken.

Accusing the state government of not enforcing the law to ensure safety of passengers, Banerjee had requested the court to issue directions to the police to take action on his complaint dated November 16, 2017 and also give directions to the Uber company to implement the safety measures he has suggested in his legal notice issued to it on December 15, 2017.