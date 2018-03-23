BENGALURU: The state government has finally cleared the file relating to appointment of the vice-chancellor of Bangalore University. Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office confirmed that higher education minister Basavaraja Rayareddi personally brought the file to the CM on Thursday and it was cleared. Now the file is before the governor for final approval.

The sources said the government has given its consent to the candidature of Prof Sangamesh Patil of Karnatak University, Dharwad, for the post. Recently, the governor had sent back the file asking the government to send a fresh list of names. Following this, the search committee conducted another round meeting and submitted a fresh panel of names. The list included the name of Prof K R Venugopal, principal of University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering Bengaluru. The post of Bangalore University V-C is vacant since February 2017.