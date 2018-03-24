BENGALURU: After an exhaustive investigation by SIT, formed to crack the mysterious case of missing software engineer Kumar Ajitabh, the CID has now started the probe and is looking into fresh angles to solve the case. It’s been more than three months now since Kumar Ajitabh, a resident of Whitefield, went missing on December 18, 2017. Ajitabh, who posted an advertisement on an online portal to sell his car, had left his house around 6.30pm upon receiving a call from an unknown person claiming to be interested in buying the car.

Kumar Ajitabh

The Whitefield police registered the case and following High Court’s direction, an SIT was formed. As even the SIT probe did not yield a breakthrough, the case was referred to the CID, on March 14.

The CID, which has all the details related to the case from the SIT, is now analysing angles probed by the jurisdictional police and the SIT.Sources in the CID said the senior officers wanted to look into new angles so they would get leads in the case. “The SIT had probed all possible angles — primarily kidnapping and other angles like personal and financial. As none of them helped in tracing the missing person, senior officers want us to study the case in detail and find angles not explored by the SIT or the jurisdictional police. We have just started gathering details and are hopeful that we will take the case to its logical end at the earliest,” an official in the CID said.

WHAT HAS SIT DONE SO FAR?

The SIT which had more than 75 policemen in its team, had gone all out to trace Ajitabh and his car. The SIT questioned more than 250 persons who had seen the post put up by Ajitabh. It is suspected that Ajitabh was kidnapped near Gunjuru Lake. After the alleged kidnap, the suspect has thrown the mobile phone, which he had purchased with the sole purpose to commit the offence, at Nagappa Layout in Hebbal. Based on the tower location, call details report of around 1.50 lakh phone numbers were analysed. Out of them over 200 people were summoned for questioning. Based on the information provided by the mobile phone handset manufacturing company, the shop to which the handset used by the suspect was traced and the shop owner was questioned.

As per the details provided by the owner, the suspect had mentioned his email ID as ‘soulfulramesh@gmail.com’.The CCTV footage from the shop was retrieved to establish the identity of the suspect but the DVR had only last 30 days’ footage and older footage was deleted automatically. The SIT has sent the DVR to cyber forensic laboratory in Ahmedabad to retrieve the old footage. Based on the description provided by the shop owner sketches were also prepared. Even experts in cyber crime assisted the SIT to help them crack the case, but to no avail.