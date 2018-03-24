BENGALURU: Corporators, especially women, protested against Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ward engineers, alleging that they took major decisions without keeping them in the loop, here on Thursday.The protests occurred during the BBMP monthly council meet. Several councillors approached the well and shouted slogans against Mayor Sampath Raj for lack of action.

Councillor of HMT ward Asha Suresh alleged that when the foundation stone for a BBMP park was laid in her ward, the invite for the event did not have her name printed on it, against what is mandated by protocol. “Is there no value for a BBMP councillor? Even when I want to hold a ward meeting, the officials do not cooperate.

They should be suspended for this,” she said. Commissioner Manjunath Prasad said a circular issued by the civic body mandated that the councillor’s name be printed on any BBMP event in the respective ward.

Chief Engineer Somashekar was asked for an explanation, and he submitted a report in which he said action could be taken against Executive Engineer of the ward Nandish.