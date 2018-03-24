BENGALURU: A 29-year-old software engineer fell to his death from the busy Electronics City flyover after he lost control and crashed his Bajaj Avenger bike into the parapet wall on Friday evening. The deceased is Sharath Kumar Reddy, a native of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. He was a resident of Parappana Agrahara and worked as a senior software engineer in a reputed software company in Electronics City. Police are also investigating an angle of suicide. They became suspicious of this after seeing on CCTV footage of the incident.

A senior police officer said that the incident occurred around 4.30 pm when he was returning home from work. He left the office around 4 pm and was heading towards Madiwala.

Police said that the bike was being driven in a reckless manner. He lost control, crashed into the parapet wall and fell down while his vehicle toppled. Passersby who noticed Reddy lying in a pool of blood rushed him to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Hulimavu traffic police rushed to the spot and cleared the traffic on the flyover by towing away the bike. Fortunately, no other vehicles were moving under the flyover when the biker fell down. Reddy was unmarried and his elder brother Kiran Reddy, a private company employee, lives in Bommanahalli. He was informed about the incident and police are waiting for his parents to conduct postmortem. It is the third such incident in the past 12 months in the city.

Past mishaps faced by bikers October 14, 2017

Two businessmen Shailaj Jaikumar and Tirupati Reddy were killed after a speeding cab rammed into their Pulsar bike on Madiwala flyover. Due to the force, they fell down along with the bike from the flyover. Shailaj’s elder brother sustained severe injuries in the mishap.

March 14, 2017

A 21-year-old private company employee Raveesh Raj was thrown off the flyover on Mysuru Road after he was rammed by a speeding scooter to the safety wall. The incident occurred at Rayan Circle near CCB office.

January 4, 2016

A 27-year-old Venkatraju was killed after crashing his speeding new bike. He fell down from the 50-feet Kasturi Nagar flyover after ramming into a parapet wall in KR Puram near Tin Factory.