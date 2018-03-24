BENGALURU : I first heard about Aadhar in 2016, when the government announced a biometric related social security system. Of course, the previous government had had similar ambitions with UIDAI, and many would say it’s a continuation of the same scheme — but I wouldn’t know.When Aadhar was first announced, there were reports that every developed nation had a social security system, and Aadhar was merely a case of India matching up to international standards. But slowly, the vivid imagination behind WhatsApp forwards began to emerge. Stories of how unique the Aadhar system is, reports of United Nations declaring our Aadhar as the best Aadhar in the world. I also got a message in Hindi that said that ‘Aadhar’ is nothing but ‘Radha’ backwards.

Honestly, I had mixed feelings about getting an Aadhar. I am an aspiring writer, and want to make a ‘name’ for myself; here I was being given a number that will become my identity for life. What began as a ray of sunshine and happiness slowly took a Frankensteinian turn as time passed by. Reports emerged that Aadhar needed to be connected to one’s PAN Card and Driving License. After the usual suspects, we were told to connect it to passbooks and phone number. The same uncle on WhatsApp speculated that we might have to link our blood group and ancestors’ DNA too.

The Supreme Court raised objections and questioned the government on its stance. As criticism began to emerge, the government began to vociferously defend the Aadhar. It reminded me of the Khana Khazana show by Sanjeev Kapoor, where he’d cook a dish, taste it himself, and say ‘Wah! What a beautiful tasting dish!’.Pressure began to increase from all sides, and I began to feel left out. I started looking for a cook, but was rejected due to a lack of Aadhar card. March came marching with its suitcase of taxes, and not having an Aadhar made me feel like a gold biscuit-smuggling gangster operating out of Dongri. PayTM, who had been a friend who held my hand to lead me to a modern age, began to ask for Aadhar card to help me pay for a bag of chips.

But the final straw that broke this broke camel’s back — was my bank refusing to give me a loan. I do not possess a credit card, and have no pending loans against my name. I have led an honourable, tax-paying life, even repaying two-digit loans from friends, family, acquaintances and strangers. And yet, my bank was refusing me a loan. Upon asking, I found out it was because I had not linked my Aadhar card to my bank account. It was time to take action.

I travelled to my hometown this week and enrolled myself for an Aadhar card. I stood in a line for three hours, only to realise the babu has left for lunch, and the line was an imaginary line. Finally, after getting my turn, providing my biometric details, giving my thumbprint impressions and looking the iris scanner right in the eye; a few buttons were clicked, and I was a citizen of the country again. As I walked out of the Aadhar centre, I felt like an upright, honest citizen. I even wore a helmet on the way back home.

Everything was going along smoothly, till I read the paper the next day. The Supreme Court was questioning the government on security related facts, and the Attorney General replied that Aadhar data is being stored behind walls 13-feet high and five-feet thick. This makes perfect sense because hackers usually climb up walls and steal data. And now, I’m worried again!