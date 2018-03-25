BENGALURU: There are numerous inscriptions in the city about temples, wars, donations and other issues. But it is rare to see an inscription about earthquakes. One such inscription has been found at Billanakote Hill, near Nelamangala, 40 km from the city. Now, the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums has taken steps to protect the stone inscription depicting the date of an earthquake which occurred in the region.

This inscription was engraved by Dodda Viraiya, son of blacksmith Viraiya, on a rock on the Billanakote hill in the year 1507. According to Dr R Gopal, Director of Archaeology and Museums, Dodda Viraiya engraved on the rock that the ground shook four times on July 15, 1507. Billanakote Hill is known for this inscription about the earthquake. “This is the only one inscription in Karnataka which talks about an earthquake. There was a reference to this inscription in the Epigraphia Carnatica (Volume-9),” said Dr Gopal.

He explained that it is an interesting inscription. “After it came to our notice, we have been taking steps to protect it as it was engraved on a rock on the hill. It is exposed to sunlight, air and rain and may be damaged by passersby who may not understand its significance.” “As part of our efforts, I visited the spot along with historians H S Gopala Rao and K R Narasimhan. We are planning to put a small shelter above the inscription to prevent rain water from flowing on it from the top of the hill. Then, the entire inscription will be covered in glass so that it is visible to the public and to those interested in history,” Dr Gopal explained.