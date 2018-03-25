BELAGAVI: Turn the clock back by three to four decades, and you will find bullock carts a much sought-after means of transport in villages. But in the age of bio-fuel and innovations, few people buy or think about this archetypal rural transport. Motorised modes of transportation now rule even the dusty rural roads, and the speed and facilities are only getting better as time passes. But is that the end of the road for bullock carts? Certainly not, as long as we have carpenters like Shivaji Keshav Sutar.This carpenter from Rumewadi village in Khanapur taluk strives to stretch the end of the road for bullock carts as far as possible. He has been making and selling bullock carts in front of his thatched mud house for the past 40 years. And not even once has he thought of quitting it.

Carpenter Shivaji Keshav Sutar

is the last man in the Rumewadi

village in Khanapur taluk to be

still making the wooden bullock carts

“The art of making a cart needs experience, knowledge and great skill. A minor mistake can result in huge inconvenience for the bullocks while driving. It can also result in accidents, posing risk to life and limbs of both the bullock and the driver,” says Sutar, who is now in his sixties.“Umpteen times I was advised to migrate to cities to earn quick money.

I just cannot imagine my life without making and repairing bullock carts,” he adds.The passionate carpenter is also trying to impart his skills to the next generations so that the art of bullock cart-making remains alive for long. “One of my sons has agreed to pursue it and one grandson has developed a keen interest in what I do. They help me with my work and I am sure they will keep the tradition of bullock cart-making alive in Khanapur,” says Sutar who is the last man left in the village to be still making the wooden carts.

In the 1960s, Khanapur was known for making good quality bullock carts, which would sell like hot cakes. Hundreds of carpenters were engaged in the trade and the raw materials like babool wood and the special metal for making bearings and axle were easily available.“Those were the days. Keeping carts was a symbol of pride for farmers then. People used to place orders months in advance. I used to make about 20 carts every year, and the profit would easily cross Rs 2 lakh,” he recalls.

He adds: “Several generations of my family have been involved in carpentry. My brother was an expert in cart-making. But due to the waning popularity, he found a different way to eke out a living. My business has also dipped over the past few years, and now, I get just two-three orders. But I am going to stick to the trade.”Doesn’t he find it difficult to manage household expenses ? He quickly replies, “I take up small carpentry jobs to ensure that my family members get two square meals.”

A quality bullock cart costs a farmer about Rs 50,000, and Sutar earns nearly Rs15,000 by selling one. He takes a minimum 45 days to make one bullock cart.“Sutar’s passion is what keeps him going at this age. Next-gen may not be able to find a carpenter as skillful and dedicated as him.Young carpenters should also realise that his knowledge and skill will be difficult and rare to find in future. Government, public and NGOs must come forward to lend him a helping hand,” says Manjunath, a neighbour.

DECLINING POPULARITY

Motorised goods carrying vehicles and well-developed road network in the state have led to the decline in the popularity of bullock carts of late, says Ashok Patil, a farmer from Khanapur. “Purchasing a cart for

K40,000 and then spending another Rs 40,000 on bullocks is not a viable option anymore. Also, maintaining the bullocks is a herculean task,” he says.

THE PORTUGUESE CONNECTION

When Portuguese left Goa, they left behind several arms and ships. “Bullock cart-making business was doing well then. Carpenters gradually started extracting the special metals from the abandoned arms and ships for making the axle and bearing of the cart. Metal sheets were used as wheel guard. A few decades back, skill mattered more than machines,” recalls Sutar.