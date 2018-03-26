BENGALURU: The Talaghattapura police on Saturday arrested a 34-year-old teacher of a madrasa on charges of sexual assault on a minor boy. Mohammed Zubair has been teaching Arabic language at a madrasa in South Bengaluru for over past four years.

The 12-year-old victim told police that he had joined the madrasa to learn Arabic. The Kumaraswamy Layout resident narrated to his grandmother about what he had been facing in the madrasa over the past few months. His behaviour too had changed.

Zubair would take the boy to a house in Shivajinagar and later allegedly sexually assault him. When his father— an automobile mechanic—came to know about it, he approached Talaghattapura police. Zubair was arrested and booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The management of the madrasa has denied the allegations.