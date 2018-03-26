BENGALURU:Biking enthusiast Mohan Kumar, who works as an IT professional, fulfilled his dream of riding in the world’s highest terrain, when he rented a bike and set out on an expedition with Cruise team.From an early age, Mohan has always been fascinated with bikes and riding in and out of the state. He calls his solo trip to the Himalayas an adventurous and enlightening one. Here’s an excerpt of his conversation with CE:

How did you develop a passion for biking?

I had a zeal and interest to learn how to ride the motorbike ever since I learnt to pedal a bicycle when I was in class one. My father later taught me to ride his Hero Honda CT 100. After my graduation, I was lucky enough to own my first bike Royal Enfield Classic 350.

What made you take this trip?

Being an adventurous person, I have always loved to ride alone to far away places. The exhilarating and offbeat experience provides solace to my mind, body and soul.

Tell us about the trip.

I started my trip from Delhi. First I rode to Manali and then to Ladakh. On the way, from the high altitudes, I got a glance of narrow roadways and an overwhelming scenery. After reaching Ladakh in the morning, I went to a Himalayan hotel, which was surrounded by a high plateau and a beautiful view of the tall mountains, covered with a little bit of silver lining by the clouds.

Sarchu was one of our first destinations, followed by Taglang La pass, Tatsumori Lake, Pangong Lake and Khardung La pass. It was a dream to ride to Khardung La pass which is at an altitude of 5,359 metres and is also supposed to be one of the most dangerous motorable peaks in the world. The journey to that height was epic and one of the most adventurous journeys ever. I rode towards the beautiful Pangong Lake which welcomed me with lush greenery. The huge glassed lake with clear transparent water is a must visit for all travellers. I came across many military camps and trucks filled with army personnel in this area. This was because Pangong Lake extends from India to Tibet and 60 per cent of the lake lies in China. My next destination was Tatsumori Lake, which is about 160 km and is known to host migratory birds.

After reaching Manali, we went to a café where all solo travellers assembled on day one. We rested for a while and let the engine cool off before we embarked on our trip. After having travelled for 1,995 km, we were almost at the end of our trip.

What have you taken back with you from the trip?

This was an adventure of a lifetime for me. This 11-day ride made me experience extreme situations, we rode in the sun, rain and snow. The endurance and patience in handling each situation were the key to successfully completing the ride.

Your inspiration?

I was quite inspired by the movie Into the wild before my ride.

Where do you plan to go next?

My next plan is to visit each state in my country.