BENGALURU: On March 26 last year, Bengaluru recorded its highest temperature for the month in the 21st century as mercury levels rose to 37.2 degrees during the day. Despite sultry conditions in the city during the month, the coming summer temperatures are forecast to be normal as compared to the above normal temperatures recorded in 2017 .

However, sultry conditions are expected to continue, save during the periods of showers induced by convection during the course of the pre-monsoon season in the city.According to forecasts by Indian Meteorological Department, on an average, maximum temperatures in North Interior Karnataka are expected to be 0.68 degrees above normal between March and May. In South Interior Karnataka, maximum temperature is forecast to be 0.4 degree above normal.

SSM Gavaskar, a scientist from Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre told The New Indian Express that though temperatures were below the levels recorded summer last year, parts of the state were recording maximum temperatures which were two to three degrees above normal.“We cannot accurately predict whether the coming months of summer season will be cooler than last year. However, consider the conditions seen in March, it is likely,” he said.