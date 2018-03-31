BENGALURU: Three Bengalureans will launch a cab aggregator service here on Saturday, and have claimed the fares would be 25% lower than those of Ola and Uber. The service, termed as 'Public Taxi,' can be availed by the installation of an app by the same name on Google Play Store. The founders of the initiative are former drivers with Ola, Baramegowda, Raghu and Vasu D. Baramegowda said all the required permissions have been taken and the High Court guidelines have been followed.

The services have offered rides in the lowest category, termed micro, at `4 per km (upon application of terms and conditions) while autos booked through the app would charge `25 for the first 4 km. The other categories of cabs available are Mini, Sedan and Lux. Public Taxi will begin with 150 cabs and autos.

Baramegowda, who has 15 years of experience as a driver, said, "The purpose of this initiative is to help the drivers and customers. We especially want to help the drivers, several of whom, working for Ola and Uber, are struggling to repay their loans. For the safety of passengers, we have installed a panic button in the app that would be linked to two contact numbers — a police station and our office."

Vasu, the auditor for the initiative, said the commission taken by the firm for the fares would be 15%. "We have also considered provision of PF and life insurance for drivers," he added. Baramegowda said there would be only two rates — one during the day and another during the night, which would be 1.5 times the day fare. Fares will not vary during peak hours. As of now, there is no provision for shared cabs, he said.