Cut-off marks for degree courses go up this year

BENGALURU:The cut-off marks for admission to various under-graduate courses are going up this year, by at least 5 per cent. Some colleges have started issuing applications from Tuesday while some others have decided to start the process from Wednesday.

As the number of students clearing pre-university course this year has increased, the principals and directors of various degree colleges in the city feel that the cut-off marks for admission should also be increased.

During 2017-18 academic year, the cut-off for degree courses admission was around 82-83%. This year, it is expected to touch 88%. However, for science stream, the cut-off will be a little high compared to Arts and Commerce courses.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Prakash, director, Indian Academy Group of Institutions, said, “This year too, the trend will continue and commerce courses will be more in demand, but when it comes to cut-off marks, it will be high for science courses.”

There are colleges that fix minimum cut-off marks at 60% and also gives admission under first-come first-served basis.Dr B M Zakir, principal of Al-Ameen Arts, Science and Commerce, said, “It is not that all colleges fix high cut-offs, there are colleges which admit average students. Even at our college, we have fixed the minimum cut-off of 60% and accept applications from whoever comes.”When it comes to application fees, most colleges stick to the old rule and charge `100 for application along with prospectus.

7k applications for re-evaluation on Day 1

Just a day after the announcement of second year pre-university course results, the department of pre-university education has received over 7,000 online applications seeking scanned copies of answer scripts and re-evaluation. Of these, the department has received payment of fee for 2,000 applications. As it is mandatory to get a scanned copy to apply for re-evaluation, several students submitted their applications online on Tuesday. Despite Tuesday being a government holiday, the authorities at the department were available as there were students approaching with several issues related to the results. As May 7 is the last date to apply for scanned copies, students are in a hurry, said department officials.

Results withheld

Several students are worried that their results are not announced as it is mentioned as ‘Z’ in the results sheet. The results which have been withheld for various reasons have been mentioned as Z and such students can contact the officials concerned at the department.