Heavy rain, winds uproot trees, lead to power cuts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:On and off rainfall that Bengaluru received throughout April, continued on the second day of May too, as rains were back in the city on Wednesday evening, albeit for a brief period. They were accompanied by strong winds in several areas, leading to uprooting trees and power cuts in parts of the city.

The BBMP control room received complaints of falling of about 7 trees, of which five were from Yelahanka. Complaints of branches falling from over 30 locations were also received within the area. A tree each was uprooted in BTM Layout and Vyalikaval.

The winds especially affected the city’s power supply, as Bescom received 891 complaints of power outage between 4pm and 6pm. The damage to electric poles was restricted to mostly the Northern circle, with 88 poles reported to be broken. A total of 42 feeders were also affected in the Northern and Western circles.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast rain or thundershowers during evenings or nights in the city from Thursday until Sunday, with the temperature expected to remain between 22 and 35 degrees.

The KSNDMC recorded an average rainfall of 3.95 mm in the Bengaluru Urban district, ranging from 0 mm to 33 mm. As it has throughout April, the rain also brought down temperatures, and it ranged from 22.3 to 25.9 degrees post the rain the district.