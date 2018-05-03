Online payment of BDA property tax begins

Home Cities Bengaluru

Online payment of property tax for flat and site owners of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) commenced on Wednesday without much fanfare.

Published: 03rd May 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Online payment of property tax for flat and site owners of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) commenced on Wednesday without much fanfare. The facility was made public through a simple announcement on its website.

BDA Secretary Basavaraju told The New Indian Express, “We have started accepting online payments for property tax from Wednesday. It only takes two minutes to pay the tax through our portal. As of 10.30 pm, 21 people paid their property tax and `1,21,138 has been collected.”

To pay your property tax, visit the website www.bdabangalore.org and click on the red scroll ‘click here to pay online property tax’. Alternatively, you can visit the ‘What’s new’ section on the home page and click on the ‘property tax payment’ link under it.

The registration is very simple, explained a BDA official. “One has to enter the site number, property ID number and full name. When the data is verified, the system requests for your mobile number and email ID. A one-time password is sent to both.” After this is done, the property owner’s records are updated. “By logging in using the OTP, one can access details on tax to be paid and pay it instantly.”

While online payment of BBMP property tax is common, this is the first time BDA is launching online payment mode. A similar attempt a couple of years ago had failed to take off.

