Australian university opens up scholarships for Indians

BENGALURU: Indian students who are aspiring for foreign undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Australia can avail of the chance to get scholarships at the University of New South Wales (UNSW), Kensington.The university has announced 60 different scholarships called The Future of Change, exclusively for Indians students, that range from a complete fee waiver to those ranging from 10,000 to 5,000 Australian dollars.

Amit Dasgupta, India country director UNSW, was in the city recently, and spoke to City Express. He says, “We’ve just developed an Indian strategy that has a two-fold approach – one, to attract high quality students, and two, to deepen ties in research with institutions of excellence here and with corporates.”

Of the 60 scholarships, 10 are to the tune of 10,000 dollars for both postgraduate and undergraduate students, and 50 are of 5,000 dollars for only postgraduate students. “We are also offering a complete fee waiver to one exceptional student6, in a course of his or her or choice” adds Dasgupta.

Dasgupta says those doing full-time courses can work 20 hours a week when the university is in session. When not in session, people can even work for upto 40 hours per week. Last year when the entire programme started, a complete fee waiver scholarship was given to a girl from Bengaluru. “This student was an artist and a student of art and design,” he says, adding, “Bengaluru has a very strong student cohort. Most mainly go for engineering particularly for information technology and computer science,” he adds The average cost for any course at UNSW will be around 40,000 dollars that comes up to around `20 lakh.

Besides this, living cost will range from 5,000 to 10,000 to dollars with the latter being the price for living rather lavishly says Dasgupta.To get the scholarship, students have to first apply to the university and get accepted. “We are looking for well-rounded candidates who are not all about academics, but have a genuine desire to create social impact,” adds Dasgupta. Thereafter, they will have to create a digital video testimonial (two minutes or less) explaining how the scholarship will help students achieve their future aspirations. Applications are out and will close at on May 30. For more info visit: ttps://www.scholarships.unsw.edu.au/scholarships/id/1155