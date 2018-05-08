Boy writes examination with injured spinal cord, hip bone, scores 89 per cent

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: All the pain that the 16-year-old accident victim underwent to write his Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination by lying down on the floor has finally paid dividends. Ruman Shariff, a student of MES Kishore Kendra in Malleswaram, who was knocked down by an auto and was severely injured in the spinal cord and hip bone, has secured 89 per cent.

Ruman is yet to recover from the injuries. Elated after his results, he said his marks is helping him recover quickly. Speaking with The New Indian Express, Ruman said, “I did not expect to score this much. I don’t know how to express my happiness. I thank my parents, teachers, department officials and my scribe who helped me write the exams.”

“It was my first board exams and it was my dream to make it a big success. But, unfortunately, I met with an accident and thought I had to wait for a year to write the exams. But, somehow, I managed to overcome the pain and now, looking at my scores, I don’t feel any pain at all,” he said. According to his mother, Ruman never wanted to become a doctor. But, after undergoing this ordeal, he has now decided to become one.

“He never wanted to become a doctor. But, after the accident, he understood the need of the doctors in the society. Now, he has decided to take up science and become a doctor,” said his mother. Ruman was very particular about handwriting and this is why he was not willing to take scribe’s help during exams. But, when he realised that he cannot manage on his own, he agreed.

What happened?

Ruman Shariff met with an accident on February 27 when he was returning home after writing his preparatory exams. He was knocked down by an autorickshaw when he was waiting near the median to cross the road. He was immediately shifted to KC General hospital where doctors said his hip bone is cracked and that he has suffered some injuries in the spinal cord. Ruman is, thus, unable to sit or walk.

After the incident, his parents approached the authorities of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), requesting special permission to allow him to write the exams on the floor. Considering it as a special case on humanitarian grounds, the Board allowed him to write the exams by lying down and also provided him with a separate classroom. He wrote his board exams lying down on the floor, with the help of a scribe. The board also provided 15 extra minutes.