Home Cities Bengaluru

Monday blues: Technical snag hits Purple Line operation

Signalling failure at Baiyappanahalli affects services for 30 minutes.

Published: 08th May 2018 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

About 158 passengers were evacuated from a train owing to signalling failure at Baiyappanahalli station as the train stopped well short of the station

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Namma Metro services were disrupted for around half an hour on Monday morning between 10:18 am and 10:50 am due to a problem at the Baiyappanahalli station which is the terminating halt on the Purple line for East Bengaluru. A signalling failure at the station led to a train being stranded short of the station and 158 passengers had to be evacuated via the walkway installed for the purpose.

According to officials, the passengers were in the train at the time the fault occurred around 10:18 AM and were subsequently evacuated around 10:35 AM. The failure also led to 6 round trips on the Purple line, between Mysuru Road and Baiyappanahalli, being cancelled while three more trains were terminated at SV Road and Indiranagar stations as they could not reach Baiyappanahalli.

While commuters were left stranded at most of the Purple Line stations, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) resorted to running 3 short loop trains between Indiranagar and Mysuru Road and Indiranagar and Kempegowda Metro Station. Around 16 passengers claimed a refund as services were affected till around 10:50 AM when operations resumed normally.

A message inside a train informing
passengers of the delay

"The train stopped just outside the Baiyappanahalli station and we waited inside the train for some time before we were told to get out on to the walkway and head towards the station. Everyone walked single file for a few metres. This was the first time I was stuck in a Metro and the experience was frightening, " said Rohini Rao, one of the passengers who was evacuated by BMRCL staff.

The technical problem did not allow trains headed towards Baiyappanahalli from the city to turn back as a result of which trains had to turn back at Indiranagar. This led to a cascading effect as trains were delayed at all Purple line stations.

According to Mahendra Jain, Managing Director, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the problem was with the 'cross over' section of the Baiyappanahalli station, which trains use to turn back after reaching the last stop. "The problem has been fixed presently and operations are back to normal. The signal failure is being investigated thoroughly," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Namma Metro Purple Line operation

Comments

More from this section

I’m done with the government & country politics: Irom Sharmila

Bengalurean chosen for Obama Fellowship
 

Ten female actors share their real life stories with ‘Doll’ 

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'