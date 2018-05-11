Home Cities Bengaluru

Litmus test for N A Haris post son’s assault case

Shantinagar assembly constituency will reveal the fate of Congress MLA N A Haris, and show just how much difference the Mohammed Nalapad Haris assault incident has made.

Published: 11th May 2018 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Tushar Kaushik
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Shantinagar assembly constituency will reveal the fate of Congress MLA N A Haris, and show just how much difference the Mohammed Nalapad Haris assault incident has made. Haris’ son Mohammed had allegedly assaulted a youth at a pub in Bengaluru and is still in judicial custody.

While Congress did give Haris the election ticket, there was a lot of drama around the fact because they briefly chose to delay the decision. By Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy’s own admission, the incident did affect the party’s image. Some Congress leaders felt it affected Haris’ image too, and were against the decision to give him a ticket. Opposition party candidates have been using the incident as fodder for their campaigns.

Haris has been MLA of the Central Bengaluru constituency since 2008 because of which anti-incumbency is also a factor against him. Across wards in Shantinagar, people are unhappy with what they term ‘high handed behaviour’ by him. “His development works have only been focused on affluent areas, leaving the rest of us to live amidst garbage and sewage,” Sahil Khan, a resident of Jogupalya, said.

The BJP has fielded K Vasudeva Murthy, a former ward councillor who contested from a JD(S) ticket in 2013 and lost to Haris by about 20,000 votes. Murthy is believed to be Haris’ main competitor this time. JD(S) has fielded N R Sridhar Reddy, but the contest is expected to be a two-horse race between the other two parties.

The constituency houses both slums and posh areas, including those in the Central Business District, such as MG Road, Brigade Road, Richmond Road and Langford Town. Among over 2 lakh voters here, about 80,000 are Muslims or Christians, and are expected to support Haris. About 30,000 Dalits are also part of the electorate.Unlike many other areas of Bengaluru, Shantinagar does not have much green cover.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
N A Haris Mohammed Nalapad Haris Congress Karnataka election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Boy with muscular dystrophy since birth scores 95 per cent in SSLC

With BWSSB staff on poll duty, water and sanitation issues pile up 

Bengaluru: Flooding haunts residents after heavy rain

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies