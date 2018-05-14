Home Cities Bengaluru

19-yr-old drowns in Mangammanapalya lake, body yet to be traced

The deceased has been identified as Salman Ahmed, a resident of Mangammanapalya, who was working in a garage.

Published: 14th May 2018 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A 19-year-old youth drowned in Mangammanapalya lake near Bandepalya on Sunday. The body is yet to be traced. The deceased has been identified as Salman Ahmed, a resident of Mangammanapalya, who was working in a garage.

A police officer said the incident occurred around 1.30 pm when Salman, along with his two friends, had gone to the lake for fishing.  He got down into the lake while his friends were hitting cranes with stones. As he did not know how to swim properly, he drowned. His friends ran away from the scene after noticing what had happened.

The passersby, who came to know about the incident, alerted the fire and emergency personnel and a search operation began at about 5.30 pm. As the body could not be traced, they called off the rescue operation. It will begin again on Monday.

Salman's father, Inayath, a welder in a workshop, has given a statement to the police that Salman went to the lake as he was on leave from work. He did not inform his parents when he left home. Inayath had no idea about who accompanied Salman, the officer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Expect evening showers in Bengaluru till Thursday; many trees uprooted in Vijayanagar

Biker asks girl for directions in Yelahanka, molests her

Bengaluru cops on poll duty, chain-snatchers have it easy

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'