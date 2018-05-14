19-yr-old drowns in Mangammanapalya lake, body yet to be traced

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A 19-year-old youth drowned in Mangammanapalya lake near Bandepalya on Sunday. The body is yet to be traced. The deceased has been identified as Salman Ahmed, a resident of Mangammanapalya, who was working in a garage.

A police officer said the incident occurred around 1.30 pm when Salman, along with his two friends, had gone to the lake for fishing. He got down into the lake while his friends were hitting cranes with stones. As he did not know how to swim properly, he drowned. His friends ran away from the scene after noticing what had happened.

The passersby, who came to know about the incident, alerted the fire and emergency personnel and a search operation began at about 5.30 pm. As the body could not be traced, they called off the rescue operation. It will begin again on Monday.

Salman's father, Inayath, a welder in a workshop, has given a statement to the police that Salman went to the lake as he was on leave from work. He did not inform his parents when he left home. Inayath had no idea about who accompanied Salman, the officer added.