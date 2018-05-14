Home Cities Bengaluru

Biker asks girl for directions in Yelahanka, molests her

No CCTV cameras were around the locality and in her statement the victim said he was wearing a helmet.

Published: 14th May 2018 05:22 AM

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An unidentified man, who arrived on a two-wheeler, allegedly molested a 21-year-old girl in the night on the pretext of asking for directions in Yelahanka New Town. The incident took place on May 9, but the accused is still at large. The victim ran for a while to escape from the accused who came on a bike.

A senior police officer said "Around 10pm the girl had come alone to a park near her house for a walk. She had parked her two-wheeler and was entering the park when a bike-borne man approached her on the pretext of asking for directions to an address. However, she did not respond. Instead of leaving her alone, the biker kept following her and pulled her T-shirt. That is when she raised an alarm and ran to escape. For fear of being caught by passersby, the biker fled the scene. Next day she approached Yelahanka New Town police to file a case."

No CCTV cameras were around the locality and in her statement the victim said he was wearing a helmet. He was furious as she did not respond to him since he was trying to talk to her. He allegedly tried to molest her taking advantage of lack of streetlights. The woman said she had never seen the accused in the locality. She also refused to share her details with the police. "Her father is a businessman and efforts are on to nab the accused," the officer added.

