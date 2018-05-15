Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru to Budapest: An artist's journey

Artist Ramesh’s exhibit of 23 impressionistic paintings have been inspired by artist Jackson Pollock

By Akhila Damodaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Artist Ramesh Terdal has been thinking, talking and living art over the last two months, which is when he started work on his travelling solo show, Expressions.The show, currently on in the city, will soon be travelling to the OTP Gallery in Budapest.

Ramesh’s art work has evolved from what he terms ‘psyche-intuitive expressions’. His current work, although abstract in appearance, have element of nature in them. “They are also mystical and travel from the surreal world of backgrounds,” he says in a language typical of artists.

He points out his earlier works, predominantly portraits, which are in contrast to the current works on display which are mostly imaginary forms floating on the canvas. “I have been trying to understand how emotions cloud our minds, and have realised that only when we express ourselves on any medium, do we get a better understanding of our thought process. I tried attempted to bring alive these emotions on canvas."

He is exhibiting 23 impressionistic paintings for this show. "For example, one of my artworks suggestively shows a fish. I was trying to create an impression of a big aquarium that I saw in a mall in Dubai. That was the biggest aquarium I had ever seen. I have tried to portray that," he says.

Ramesh is inspired by the works of Antoni Tapies and Jackson Pollock and often tries to adopt their techniques. In this series, he’s particularly adopted the latter’s style, who was known for the pouring and dripping paint style (he would allow the paint to drip straight from the paint can). “Instead of using the traditional paint brush, he would add depth to his images using knives, trowels, or sticks.I’ve also given that a try. I am inspired by the colour scheme of his and Antoni's work. I start off my work like Jackson. I sprinkle or throw acrylic colours on my canvas, then take a plain colour and use it wherever I want to create some space. The moment I feel it's leading to a form of

an animal, human or any other shape, I give it a finish and end it there," says Ramesh, who uses acrylic in his paintings for better texture and transparency.

His biggest challenge is deciding how and where to create space with plain colours. "Sometimes, you might end up creating more space than required. Once that happens, you cannot correct it. It's not like Photoshop which allows you to edit images. I’ve lost one or two canvases this way. Hence, it is important to think carefully, interact with your canvas and then decide how to proceed. I spend hours together in my studio. There aren’t any fixed hours."

The artist is pursuing a PhD in arts from Bangalore University at present. He has been honoured with Global Artist Award from Hungary, felicitated by National Art Saloon, Budapest in 2016. He has won about 10 national and two international awards.

Ramesh doesn’t believe in the business of art. For him, the purpose is defeated when “you work and wait for it to be sold.”

The show Expressions is being exhibited at Art Houz, Vasanth Nagar till May 17.

