ISC, ICSE: City trio shines with 99%

BENGALURU: With the Indian School Certificate (ISC) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) results announced on Monday, Bengaluru students didn’t fall back in making the city proud. Two girls from Bishop Cotton Girls’ School in the city have bagged all-India third rank in the ISC (Class 12) examination 2017-18, while a boy from Greenwood High School in the city has also secured the all-India third rank in the ICSE (Class 10) examination.

Sanyukta Giri and Era Gupta of class 12 have secured 99 percent and Neel Mulay, a class 10 student secured 99 %. While Era scored 100 in Physics, Chemistry and Biotechnology, 96 in English and 99 in Biology, Sanyukta scored 100 in Physics and Biotechnology, 99 in English, 97 in Chemistry, 95 in Mathematics and 98 in Biology. Neel recorded centum in Mathematics, Computer Science and HCG (History, Civics and Geography).

Meanwhile, the performance of students from Karnataka has improved in ISC, although the pass percentage of ICSE performers has fractionally dipped this year.The overall pass percentage of ISC examination for the state is 99.2 percent, which is 0.16 % higher than that of previous year. The pass percentage of Class 10 students this year is 99.78 per cent, which is a fractional decrease compared to the previous year’s 99.80 percent.

Karnataka’s pass percentage in the ICSE exams is 1.27% more compared to the overall pass percentage of 98.51 across the country. In the ISC exams, it is 2.99% more than the overall 96.21%. The total number of students who appeared for the Class 12 exams from Karnataka is 1,620 from 31 schools across the state, of which 13 students could not clear it. However, in Class 10, of the 16,530 students who appeared for the exams, 37 students could not clear it.

Meanwhile, the trends of girls outshining boys continued this year too.

Girls recorded 99.87% pass percentage, which is slightly higher than the boys’ pass percentage of 99.69 percent in the ICSE examinations.In the ISC examinations, girls recorded 99.76% pass percentage, which is higher than boys’ pass percentage of 98.59.Even the southern region has recorded the best performance by bagging 99.69 and 98.38 pass percentages in ICSE and ISC, respectively.In the ISC, the southern region recorded the highest passing percentage of 98.38 %.