It’s fun to work with colours, says artist

Contemporary artist Alefiyah Raja aims to remind us that life is only a reflective memory of what we allow ourselves to see, with her latest collection of artworks titled ‘Pensieve’. 

Published: 16th May 2018 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Contemporary artist Alefiyah Raja aims to remind us that life is only a reflective memory of what we allow ourselves to see, with her latest collection of artworks titled ‘Pensieve’. 
The collection is being exhibited at Sublime Gallery, UB City, Vittal Mallya Road."I believe a painting is a relationship or a friendship between the art and the artist which is fading away. It is somehow managing to stay intact. For me, the best thing about a painting is the slow unfolding of the idea. I find it is so much fun to work with colours as the final outcome is usually an unexpected one," says Alefiyah, whose final artwork comes across to her as softened and distorted.

"Each painting gives me a plethora of memories with one dominant emotion. That is why I look at every painting in terms of how it makes me feel and how it speaks for itself. It is a special feeling as I can create what I want," she adds. 

A part of the show’s sales proceedings will go to Reaching Hand, a registered charitable trust started in 1996 that works for vulnerable children, marginalised women and deprived families.
The exhibition started on May 5 and will be on till May 30, Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 8 pm. 

