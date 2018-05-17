Home Cities Bengaluru

Congress pays price for ignoring real issues in Chickpet

Devraj didn’t do anything to find out solution to the age-old problems like poor infrastructure, encroachment of footpath, improper sanitation, traffic, congestion, etc., in the constituency.

Published: 17th May 2018 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers celebrate the party's lead during counting of votes for Karnataka Assembly elections at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. | PTI

Anti-incumbency as well as the public speech made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at National College Ground influenced voters to support BJP. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress lost Chickpet assembly constituency represented by RV Devraj to Uday B Garudachar of BJP. Devraj was able to secure 49,378 votes as against Uday B Garudachar who bagged 57,312. The total margin is 7,934 votes. The BJP rebel candidate Dr Sagar, who was contested from JD(S), has secured only 6,286 votes.

Chickpet with six wards -- Sudhamanagar, Dharmarayaswamy temple, Sunkenahalli, Vishweshwarapuram, Siddapura and Hombegowda Nagar -- is densely populated constituency in the heart of the city. Once defeated by Dr Hemachandra Sagar of BJP in 2008 elections, R V Devraj, 60 yrs, won against businessman Uday B Garudachar of BJP by 13,059 votes in 2013 elections. In 2008 assembly elections, Dr Hemachandra Sagar of BJP won by 7,281 votes with security total 40,252 votes against 32,971 votes secured by R V Devraj of Congress party. 

Devraj didn’t do anything to find out solution to the age-old problems like poor infrastructure, encroachment of footpath, improper sanitation, traffic, congestion, etc., in the constituency wherein the traders are contributing lot to the state’s exchequer in the form of tax.

Even Uday Garudachar did nothing. But anti-incumbency as well as the public speech made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at National College Ground influenced voters to support BJP, says trade activist Sajjan Raj Mehta.   SDPI candidate Mujahid Pasha also snatched away the possible votes of Congress. He secured total 11,700 votes which is more than the votes secured by JD(S) candidate Dr D Hemachandra Sagar.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chickpet assembly constituency RV Devraj Uday B Garudachar Karnataka polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

RR Nagar, Jayanagar will be hot seats for Congress and BJP

JDS_supporters_JDS_flag

‘Fake letter’ adds to political drama 

BJP_Supporters

BJP veteran VSomanna takes sweet political revenge in Govindraj Nagar

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls