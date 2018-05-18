Home Cities Bengaluru

Fifty shades of  summer

Summer might have passed us by a little too soon this year, and to combat the blues brought upon by the grey skies and the election drama, Smokehouse Deli has introduced a limited-period

Published: 18th May 2018 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shriya Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Summer might have passed us by a little too soon this year, and to combat the blues brought upon by the grey skies and the election drama, Smokehouse Deli has introduced a limited-period summer menu. Bright colours, fresh ingredients and summer-y flavours make their way to this menu, giving us a taste of everything that is in season now. 

We started off with two cocktails – Pine-Chiller, which has vodka, fizzy pineapple juice, watermelon and mint leaves; and Summer Frost, a blend of mango, orange, pineapple and strawberry puree with white rum. Both drinks were refreshing, the first much like the popular mojito. 

These were followed by the Beetroot and Wild Mustard Gazpacho – a cold soup with subtle hints of mustard with every spoonful. We tried both the salads on the menu – the first comprising sprouts, pickled vegetables, chia seeds and honey-mustard dressing; and the second, a beautiful jar of fresh summer fruits, crispy jackfruit seeds and baby aragula. Simple flavours and fresh ingredients had us going back for fork-fulls as we waited for the mains to arrive. First arrived the Linguini tossed in Cress Pesto with a Caponata made with eggplant, and we loved it. The subtleness of the pesto was cut by the sweet-sour caponata. The Charred Fish with Raw Mango and Citrus Salsa and Fennel Pilaf was next.

The crispy skin of the fish, paired with the fennel-flavoured rice, made this dish our favourite from the menu, but we found the salsa to be a little too sweet after the already-sweet glaze on the fish. Meat lovers, do give the Kafta Spiced Tenderloin teak with Cauliflower Puree and Crispy Baby Potatoes a try. The meat was cooked perfectly, and the combination of the steak with the creamy cauliflower puree made us slip into a food coma of the best kind. 

With a little space left for dessert, we tried the Dark Chocolate Mousse with Season Fruit and Gauva Ice Cream. While the mousse had overpowering flavours of cardamom and cinnamon, diluting the taste of the chocolate, the gauva ice cream was superb. Made in-house, the ice cream paired well with the seasonal fruits. Overall, we walked out happy, with a food baby to carry home with us. Shakes and iced teas also feature on menu, which is on till June 15. Cost for two: `1,600 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Dear Voter, now that elections are over...

Does your love bring out the best or worst in you?

‘One Nite Stand’ is their Best Kept Secret

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018