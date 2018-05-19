Home Cities Bengaluru

Schools can charge only Rs 2.5K as maintenance fee: State education department

The state department of primary and secondary education has issued a notification regulating private school fee.

The fee regulation issue was pending since 20 years. In 2015, the government brought in amendments to KEA, 1983, to control private schools affiliated to other boards.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state department of primary and secondary education has issued a notification regulating private school fee.The regulation also restricts schools from charging maintenance fee during admissions. As  per the new guidelines, schools can charge only `2,500 as maintenance fee. A year ago, when objections were called during the framing of regulations, schools demanded that maintenance fee be fixed at `5,000, but the government has fixed it as `2,500. 

Welcoming the move, D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of Associated Managements of  Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka said, “We appreciate the efforts made by the government to implement fee regulations in the state.” The notification comes as a huge relief for parents who are coughing up lakhs of rupees to get seats for their children in private schools. 

‘Approach DERA’
Since admissions have been completed in most schools, parents are now confused over what has to be done if they have already paid extra fees. According to officials, parents can approach the District  Education Regulation Authority. 

Relief after 20 yrs
The fee regulation issue was pending since 20 years. In 2015, the government brought in amendments to KEA, 1983, to control private schools affiliated to other boards. Based on the amendments, government even decided to cap the fee in private schools.

