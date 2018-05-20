Home Cities Bengaluru

Acapella bellows horrors of child prostitutes

Inspired by Rock icon Marilyn Manson, this music video is an acapella version of the 80s song, Sweet Dreams, and was shot over two days 

Published: 20th May 2018 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Different scenes from the music video show a young being trafficked and then forced into prostitution.

By Ranjani Madhavan 
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Sweet dreams are made of this. Who am I to disagree?’ 
are lines that hard Rock lovers would recognise from icon Marilyn Manson’s award winning cover of Sweet Dreams. An acapella version of it has been released, with the theme of child prostitution, carrying the same amount of horror and macabre as the lyrics.A vocalist and music composer by profession, Tanushree Saha dabbles in her own time with recording and mixing of music. As a fan of Marilyn Manson, she experimented with an acapella version of this song originally sung by Eurythmics, that talks about abuse.

“I conceptualised it in myhome studio by adding my ownbeats, electronic sound, cuts and Manson’s guitar. I mixed, processed and mastered it into a non-conventional acapella version. The addition of hard rock was a happy accident,” shares Tanushree, who is trained in hindustani, carnatic, western classical and the various harmonies of acapella music.Filmmaker and chief creative director of Red Polka Productions, Prataya Saha picked this song and wanted to direct an eerie, haunting and dark video, on the lines of the Sucker Punch movie.

“I wanted to do justice to the song when I noticed how the lyrics were dark, where dreams are not so sweet. We wanted an original story and chose child and female prostitution. Women are forced into it and escaping is nearly impossible. This is where the abuse angle comes in,” says Prataya.True to the lyrics that read, ‘Some of them want to use you, some of them want to abuse you’, Prataya says the video is set an unknown brothel, where a school girl played by Tanushree is trafficked and trapped. 

Their pimp or the owner of the brothel is played by Anshulika Kapoor, founder of Red Polka Production who was recently seen in the film Humble Politician Nograj. TV commercial actor Ajay Dutta plays the multi millionaire businessman, looking for a ‘service’. The other two characters are a suppressed in-house slave and a tormented revengeful ghost.

The trailer released earlier this week reveals a fantasy visual with sparse lighting. Tanushree explains, “The message is very real. People who want to get out of prostitution, can’t do so easily as society expects them to. They are trapped, disowned by family, schools and society.”She adds, “Accapella songs usually have a minimum of four singers on stage. This is a recorded version, with all four layers sung by me. The tenor and base elements generally part of accapella construction, is missing, thus making it different.”
This is Prataya’s first music video and he recalls the hectic schedule of shooting for 14 hours at a stretch, over two days.

“We shot it at night in a remote location. The spot was in the middle of a forest or grassland. I wanted to stick to my strength, which is storytelling. If you watch the video without the music, it will actually look like a short film,” Prataya adds.The five-films-old film maker believes this video is unique for two reasons. 

“It is not normal to find bold topics of such maturity and calibre, within the independent film community. There is a lot of bold fashion and makeup gone into it, imitating Manson’s style. Also, it is very rare to have an acapella music video,” he opines.The video released on May 18 under the solo production house Tan Daze, can be viewed on The Big Scope, their online live TV channel partner. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Food safety body launches workplace initiative for safe, nutritious food 

City dreads rain woes 

Math proves a challenge for 2018 JEE students

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding