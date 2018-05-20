Honeytrapped techie extorted of Rs 1.6 lakh by woman and her aides

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old techie on Friday filed a complaint with the Whitefield police alleging that a woman who claimed to be the editor of a news journal had extorted about Rs 1.6 lakh from him.

A senior police officer said that victim, a software engineer in a private company, is also into real estate business. He alleged in the statement that 28-year-old Santa Sana, who works in a media company, had met him at a realtors' convention four months ago. Recently, she had contacted him over phone and befriended him. A few days ago, she had asked him to visit her house in HSR Layout and hosted a party.

After he reached her house, she forced him to undress on the pretext of involving in a sexual act. After a while, a group of three men, posing as policemen, barged inside the bedroom and video-recorded him in the nude. The woman and the gang threatened him that they will file a case and also forward the same to his wife and parents as well.

In the meantime, the woman snatched Rs 40,000 cash from him. Fearing for his reputation, the victim agreed to fulfil their demand. After a few days, they called him again and demanded Rs 70,000 and Rs 50,000 in cash on separate occasions at a mall in Whitefield. As the woman again tried to extort him, he approached the police and filed the case.

Based on the complaint, CCTV footage has been recovered as part of the investigation to identify the accused. The woman switched off her phone after a case of honeytrap was filed and she is currently absconding. A special team has been formed to nab the accused. The complainant is a resident of Varthur and works in Whitefield.