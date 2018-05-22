Bengaluru woman rams scooter into parked SUV, dies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old employee of a private bank died after she rammed her speeding scooter into a parked car on N V Jairam Road in Vasanthnagar in the early hours on Monday. She was returning home after meeting her fiance when the accident happened.The deceased has been identified as Ayisha P, a resident of Palace Guttahalli.

A senior police officer said, “The incident occurred around 2.25 am and Ayisha had come to Shivajinagar to meet her fiance’s family. After having dinner, while returning on her scooter, she failed to notice an SUV as it was dark and rammed into it. The driver had parked on the wrong side and also hadn’t switched on the indicator. A passerby rushed her to Jain hospital, where she succumbed. Meanwhile, Ayisha’s fiance tried to reach her over phone calls and after knowing about the accident rushed to the spot. The body was shifted to Bowring Hospital for postmortem. High Grounds traffic police is yet to arrest the driver of car driver and his negligence is blamed for the accident.”