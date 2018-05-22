Karnataka: Common Entrance Test results yet to be out due to delay in CBSE results

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018 results are yet to be out, courtesy the delay by Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) in announcing Class 12 Board exam results. A source in Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) said that despite reminders, the CBSE has not yet announced the results. “Unless we get Class 12 results, it is not possible to ready CET results. Many students have written both these exams. The results of state Board students and ICSE Board students are already ready,” said a senior KEA official.

As per the schedule, the CET 2018 results were supposed to be declared by May 25. But since the CBSE announced that the results of Class 12 were likely to be out on May 30, KEA was forced to postpone the announcement of results. The delay is expected to cause further delay in seat allotment to undergraduate professional courses. “If the CBSE sticks to its tentative schedule of announcing results on May 30, then CET can declare results on June 1 or 2,” said the official. While calculating ranking for engineering courses, Class 12 or second PUC marks are considered along with the scores of CET.

Though KEA is allowed to declare the CET results without considering CBSE students, that will cause double work for the authorities. They will have to allot fresh rankings for CBSE students later, and same scores by many students will only add to the hassle. When V Rashmi was the executive director of KEA, she had decided to sign an MoU with other Boards to declare results on time. But, even before executing the same, she was transferred out of KEA. As per the data available from KEA, every year at least 4,000 candidates from CBSE and ICSE Boards appear for CET.

How ranks are allotted

To announce CET results, KEA has to get second PU/Class 12 marks of students. Once the results are out, KEA will start the process of updating the same and prepare CET rankings. PUC students don't need to come to KEA with the copy of their marks cards as the department itself updates the marks of each students to KEA. In case of ICSE and CBSE students, once the results are out, students need to approach KEA and update their marks. For the candidates whose Class 12 marks have not been updated yet, KEA will not announce CET ranks. Once the marks reach the KEA, it will give spot ranks to them.