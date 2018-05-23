Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Deadlock over building at Central College

Both Bangalore University and Central University claim ownership of stone building.

Published: 23rd May 2018 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The tug-of-war between Bangalore University and Bengaluru Central University continues over the ownership of  the Stone Building located at Central College campus. Earlier, the state government directed that the Stone Building will be in possession of Bangalore University till the examinations are conducted and results are announced for the 2017-18 batch students, both undergraduate and postgraduate. But the Bengaluru Central University authorities are putting pressure on Bangalore University to hand over the building immediately. 

On Monday, the Bengaluru Central University authorities allegedly threatened of locking down the building. In reply, Bangalore University authorities warned of staging a dharna.The issue had even reached the government where the principal secretary of higher education recently convened a meeting with officials of both the universities and tried to resolve it. “In the meeting, the principal secretary said that the building can be handed over after completion of the evaluation work of the existing batch of students. Even after that, the officials of Bengaluru Central University are putting pressure,” said a senior official of Bangalore university.

However, the authorities of both the universities have their own reasons. While Bangalore University says that it has to store nearly 15 lakh answer scripts, scan them and conduct evaluation and thus, they need a secure building. “At Jnana Bharathi, there is not much security and  space to store the answer scripts safely. At least, till the completion of evaluation of the answer scripts of the existing batch, we need to continue here,” mentioned Professor Shivaraju, registrar evaluation of Bangalore university.

On the other hand, a senior official of Bengaluru Central University authorities said,”We need to start admissions for postgraduate courses for the 2018-19 academic year and also start some new courses. For that, we need space at the Central college campus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold