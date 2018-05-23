Bengaluru: Deadlock over building at Central College

By Express News Service

The tug-of-war between Bangalore University and Bengaluru Central University continues over the ownership of the Stone Building located at Central College campus. Earlier, the state government directed that the Stone Building will be in possession of Bangalore University till the examinations are conducted and results are announced for the 2017-18 batch students, both undergraduate and postgraduate. But the Bengaluru Central University authorities are putting pressure on Bangalore University to hand over the building immediately.

On Monday, the Bengaluru Central University authorities allegedly threatened of locking down the building. In reply, Bangalore University authorities warned of staging a dharna.The issue had even reached the government where the principal secretary of higher education recently convened a meeting with officials of both the universities and tried to resolve it. “In the meeting, the principal secretary said that the building can be handed over after completion of the evaluation work of the existing batch of students. Even after that, the officials of Bengaluru Central University are putting pressure,” said a senior official of Bangalore university.

However, the authorities of both the universities have their own reasons. While Bangalore University says that it has to store nearly 15 lakh answer scripts, scan them and conduct evaluation and thus, they need a secure building. “At Jnana Bharathi, there is not much security and space to store the answer scripts safely. At least, till the completion of evaluation of the answer scripts of the existing batch, we need to continue here,” mentioned Professor Shivaraju, registrar evaluation of Bangalore university.

On the other hand, a senior official of Bengaluru Central University authorities said,”We need to start admissions for postgraduate courses for the 2018-19 academic year and also start some new courses. For that, we need space at the Central college campus.