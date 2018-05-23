Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Varthur bridge closed for  heavy vehicles

Heavy transport vehicles will temporarily stop plying on the busy and damaged Varthur bridge which connects Whitefield with Varthur and other adjoining areas.

Published: 23rd May 2018 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Heavy transport vehicles will temporarily stop plying on the busy and damaged Varthur bridge which connects Whitefield with Varthur and other adjoining areas. A decision has been taken in this regard to avoid any untoward incidents as the bridge has seen an increase in vibrations over the past one week.Earlier on Tuesday, based on an alert by citizen group Whitefield Rising, Mahadevpura MLA Aravind Limbavalli visited the bridge with a team of engineers and said that plying of heavy vehicles would be stopped immediately.

He promised a detailed examination by a senior engineer and said that heavy vehicles would be kept away till the structure was restored completely and a safety audit was carried out.“We have informed the engineer concerned to take up asphalting immediately. Further, the jurisdictional DCP and ACP traffic have been informed to provide an alternative route to the motorists. Users of this bridge are requested to co-operate till the renovation work is undertaken,” he said in a post on Facebook. 

“Trucks travel on this narrow bridge on State Highway 35 instead of using the alternative national highway. Last week, the bridge was more shaky than usual and we put out an alert to which the MLA responded,” said Zibi Jamal, member of Whitefield Rising.According to the initial findings of Tuesday’s inspection, the bearings used in the bridge need to be replaced. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Varthur bridge Whitefield

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold