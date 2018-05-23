Bengaluru: Varthur bridge closed for  heavy vehicles

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Heavy transport vehicles will temporarily stop plying on the busy and damaged Varthur bridge which connects Whitefield with Varthur and other adjoining areas. A decision has been taken in this regard to avoid any untoward incidents as the bridge has seen an increase in vibrations over the past one week.Earlier on Tuesday, based on an alert by citizen group Whitefield Rising, Mahadevpura MLA Aravind Limbavalli visited the bridge with a team of engineers and said that plying of heavy vehicles would be stopped immediately.

He promised a detailed examination by a senior engineer and said that heavy vehicles would be kept away till the structure was restored completely and a safety audit was carried out.“We have informed the engineer concerned to take up asphalting immediately. Further, the jurisdictional DCP and ACP traffic have been informed to provide an alternative route to the motorists. Users of this bridge are requested to co-operate till the renovation work is undertaken,” he said in a post on Facebook.

“Trucks travel on this narrow bridge on State Highway 35 instead of using the alternative national highway. Last week, the bridge was more shaky than usual and we put out an alert to which the MLA responded,” said Zibi Jamal, member of Whitefield Rising.According to the initial findings of Tuesday’s inspection, the bearings used in the bridge need to be replaced.