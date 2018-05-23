Four killed in separate road accidents in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four people including a security guard, a daily wager, and a pedestrian died in four separate accidents in the city on Monday night and Tuesday morning. In the first incident, a 19-year-old daily wager died after a speeding truck ran over him on Studio Road in Rajajinagar in the early hours on Tuesday. The deceased, Pavankumar M K, is a resident of Preetinagar near Peenya.

Police said that the incident occurred 6.30am and he was returning home from work after completing a night shift from RMC Yard. A speeding truck which was loaded with LPG cylinders rammed into his scooter. He was severely injured and died on the spot. The driver of the truck fled the spot when locals chased him. Rajajinagar Traffic police have seized the truck.

In the second incident, a 40-year-old biker was killed on the spot after a speeding car knocked him down in Yelahanka on Monday night.The deceased, Muniraju D, is a resident of Yelahanka New Town, who was working in a garment factory.The police said that the incident occurred around 10:30 pm and he was taking a U-turn near Tirumala Dhaba. A speeding car heading towards Doddaballapur crashed into his bike. He was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Yelahanka traffic police arrested the car driver for reckless driving.

In the third incident, an unidentified pedestrian was knocked down by a speeding car on B B Road near CBI bus stop near Hebbal. A senior police officer said that the incident took place around 11.30pm and he was crossing the road. A speeding car knocked him down and passers-by rushed him to M S Ramaiah Hospital, where he succumbed. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. RT Nagar traffic police is yet to arrest the car driver but the vehicle has been seized.

In the fourth incident, a 59-year-old man died after a speeding car hit his bicycle in Sadashivanagar after which the car driver escaped the spot. The deceased, Saikh Ahmed, is a resident of Kempapura Agrahara, who was working as a security guard at a private company. The police said that the incident occurred around 1:30 am. A car driver who tried to overtake him, hit his bike and he was thrown in the air. He was rushed to MS Ramaiah hospital where he was declared brought dead. The car driver, however did not stop the vehicle and passersby alerted Sadashivanagar traffic police. The identity of the accused and the details of the vehicle are yet to be ascertained.