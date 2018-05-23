Home Cities Bengaluru

New centre for molecular oncology set up at Kidwai Hospital

A new Centre for molecular oncology was inaugurated on the campus of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology on Monday in association with the Institute of Bioinformatics. 

Published: 23rd May 2018 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A new Centre for molecular oncology was inaugurated on the campus of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology on Monday in association with the Institute of Bioinformatics. 

It will analyse DNA and RNA of proteins at a molecular level which will help oncologists make early diagnoses and take effective treatment decisions. 

Surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, and pathologists from Kidwai will team up with scientists from Institute of Bioinformatics for the research. The centre will work in close collaboration with other research institutes to set up an additional pipeline for generating tumours in mice from both primary tumours and circulating tumour cells obtained from cancer patients that can be tested for drug efficacy. There are 18,000 new cancer cases registered annually at the hospital and around 1.5 to two lakh patients come for follow up visits.

Dr KB Lingegowda, director, Kidwai, said, “The Institute of Bioinformatics has come forward to establish the centre. Previously, it was in the pathology and microbiology department, but now we will have a separate lab. It is around 100*150 sq ft. Kidwai is a goldmine as far as material for research is considered.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold