New centre for molecular oncology set up at Kidwai Hospital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A new Centre for molecular oncology was inaugurated on the campus of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology on Monday in association with the Institute of Bioinformatics.

It will analyse DNA and RNA of proteins at a molecular level which will help oncologists make early diagnoses and take effective treatment decisions.

Surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, and pathologists from Kidwai will team up with scientists from Institute of Bioinformatics for the research. The centre will work in close collaboration with other research institutes to set up an additional pipeline for generating tumours in mice from both primary tumours and circulating tumour cells obtained from cancer patients that can be tested for drug efficacy. There are 18,000 new cancer cases registered annually at the hospital and around 1.5 to two lakh patients come for follow up visits.

Dr KB Lingegowda, director, Kidwai, said, “The Institute of Bioinformatics has come forward to establish the centre. Previously, it was in the pathology and microbiology department, but now we will have a separate lab. It is around 100*150 sq ft. Kidwai is a goldmine as far as material for research is considered.”