Traffic advisory for HD Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In view of the swearing-in ceremony of JD(S) State President HD Kumaraswamy as the new Chief Minister at Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday evening, the city traffic police have issued the following traffic advisory.

Parking prohibited on following roads

Dr B.R.Ambedkar Road (from Balekundri Circle to K R Circle) - Raj Bhavan Road (from CTO Junction to Raj Bhavan Jn) - LH Road (from Raj Bhavan Jn to Chalukya Circle) - Queen’s Road (from Thimmaiah Jn. to Queen’s Circle) - Seshadri Road (from K R Circle to Anandrao Circle) - Palace Road (from Mysore Bank Circle to Kalpana Circle) - Devaraj Urs Road (from Chalukya Circle to M S Building - Race Course Road (from Trilight Jn. to Chalukya Circle) - Park House Road (from AGs Jn. to CID Jn.) - Inside Cubbon Park - Miller Road (from LRDE Jn. to Chalukya Circle) - Infantry Road (from Ali Askar Road Jn. to Traffic HQ Jn.) - Ali Askar Road (from Raj Bhavan Jn. to Ali Askar Cross Road) - K G Road (from Police Corner to Mysore Bank Circle - Old Post Office Road (from Mysore Bank Circle to K R Circle) - Nrupathunga Road (from K R Circle to Police Corner) - N R Road (from Hudson Circle to Town Hall) - SJP Road (from Mysore Road Fly over Down Ramp to Town Hall) - P Kalinga Rao Road (from N R Jn. to Subbaiah Circle) - Kasturba Road (from Hudson Circle to Queen’s Circle) - Mallya Hospital Road (from Siddalingaiah Circle to RRMR Jn.) - RRMR Road (from RRMR Jn. to Hudson Circle) - Cubbon Road (from CTO Circle to Manipal Centre) - Central Street (from Anil Kumble Circle to BRV Junction) - T Chowdaiah Road (from Old High Grounds Jn. to Cauvery Jn.) - Ramana Maharshi Road (from Cauvery Jn. to Mekhri Circle) - Sir C V Raman Road (from Mekhri Circle to BHEL Circle) - Jayamahal Road & Bellary Road.

Parking places for cars & two-wheelers

St. Joseph Indian High School Ground, Mallya Hospital Road - Kanteerava Stadium - UB City Pay & Parking Lot - Central College Ground - Freedom Park - Government Arts College, Old Post Office Road - T Chowdaiah Road (from LRDE Jn. to Raj Bhavan Jn. (In front of Indira Gandhi Musical Fountain)

Parking arrangements have been made for the buses, Tempo Travellers coming to the function from different parts of state at Mavinakai Mandi, Circus Ground & Krishna Vihar Ground.