Home Cities Bengaluru

Traffic advisory for HD Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony

In view of the swearing-in ceremony of JD(S) State President H D Kumaraswamy, the city traffic police have issued the following traffic advisory.

Published: 23rd May 2018 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (Express File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In view of the swearing-in ceremony of JD(S) State President HD Kumaraswamy as the new Chief Minister at Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday evening, the city traffic police have issued the following traffic advisory.

Parking prohibited on following roads

Dr B.R.Ambedkar Road (from Balekundri Circle to K R Circle) - Raj Bhavan Road (from CTO Junction to Raj Bhavan Jn) - LH Road (from Raj Bhavan Jn to Chalukya Circle) - Queen’s Road (from Thimmaiah Jn. to Queen’s Circle) - Seshadri Road (from K R Circle to Anandrao Circle) - Palace Road (from Mysore Bank Circle to Kalpana Circle) - Devaraj Urs Road (from Chalukya Circle to M S Building - Race Course Road (from Trilight Jn. to Chalukya Circle) - Park House Road (from AGs Jn. to CID Jn.) - Inside Cubbon Park - Miller Road (from LRDE Jn. to Chalukya Circle) - Infantry Road (from Ali Askar Road Jn. to Traffic HQ Jn.) - Ali Askar Road (from Raj Bhavan Jn. to Ali Askar Cross Road) - K G Road (from Police Corner to Mysore Bank Circle - Old Post Office Road (from Mysore Bank Circle to K R Circle) - Nrupathunga Road (from K R Circle to Police Corner) - N R Road (from Hudson Circle to Town Hall) - SJP Road (from Mysore Road Fly over Down Ramp to Town Hall) - P Kalinga Rao Road (from N R Jn. to Subbaiah Circle) - Kasturba Road (from Hudson Circle to Queen’s Circle) - Mallya Hospital Road (from Siddalingaiah Circle to RRMR Jn.) - RRMR Road (from RRMR Jn. to Hudson Circle) - Cubbon Road (from CTO Circle to Manipal Centre) - Central Street (from Anil Kumble Circle to BRV Junction) - T Chowdaiah Road (from Old High Grounds Jn. to Cauvery Jn.) - Ramana Maharshi Road (from Cauvery Jn. to Mekhri Circle) - Sir C V Raman Road (from Mekhri Circle to BHEL Circle) - Jayamahal Road  & Bellary Road.

Parking places for cars & two-wheelers

St. Joseph Indian High School Ground, Mallya Hospital Road - Kanteerava Stadium - UB City Pay & Parking Lot - Central College Ground - Freedom Park - Government Arts College, Old Post Office Road - T Chowdaiah Road (from LRDE Jn. to Raj Bhavan Jn. (In front of Indira Gandhi Musical Fountain)
Parking arrangements have been made for the buses, Tempo Travellers coming to the function from different parts of state at Mavinakai Mandi, Circus Ground & Krishna Vihar Ground.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy JD(S) Vidhana Soudha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold