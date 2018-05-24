‘BLR Airport Habba’ on May 26

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year by organising a "BLR Airport Habba" on Saturday.

The event, which will begin at 2 pm at the Haj Terminal of the airport, will have performances by top artistes, music concerts and workshops, besides food and beverage stalls, flea market and a gamers' paradise. Playback singer Shaan, DJ Jasmeet, city-based musician Sagar Shastri and others will be performing.

In a first, employees of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) will also be performing. "Workshops such as lahe lahe, aero modelling, clay pot, Dream Catcher, Decode X&Y and paper marbling will also be part of the event which will continue until midnight," a statement from the airport authorities said.

The airport began operations in May 2008 and it is currently the busiest airport in south India and the third largest in the country. Last year, 25 million passengers used the KIA.