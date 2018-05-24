Inquiry ordered into Baldwin fee hike issue

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The District Education Regulatory Authority (DERA) has ordered an inquiry into the Baldwin group of schools issue where parents accused the school of exorbitant fee hike for books and uniforms.

DERA, headed by District commissioner of the Bengaluru Urban district, summoned the representatives of Badwin Group of Schools along with the parents. Even the deputy commissioner of Department of Public Instruction was present.

On Tuesday, over 200 parents staged a protest in front of Baldwin Girls High School in Richmond Town and demanded justice. Some of them even approached DERA and filed a complaint against the management. Following the complaint, DERA conducted a hearing on Wednesday. The DDPI was also present at the hearing of the two parties as the education department had asked the DDPI office to conduct an inquiry within three days and submit a report. Talking after the hearing, the DDPI of Bengaluru South, Ashwathanaryana, said, "The hearing was conducted under the chairmanship of Bengaluru DC and even the parents were present. But no one except an advocate was present from the school's side. As the advocate failed to provide proper information, the DC ordered an inquiry." The next hearing has been fixed for Saturday.

The DDPI added that, "The DC heard all the complaints and another opportunity has been given to the school management. The probe panel headed by us went to RR Nagar branch. They started the probe and no documents were given to us by the principal. The principal said he is not authorised to give any documents without the permission of their management. Anyway, now the matter is with DERA, and they will hear the complaint."However, an official from the education department said, once the inquiry report is ready, proper action will be initiated against the institute.