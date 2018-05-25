Insta-worthy mango menu

lK Shriya Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU:Mangoes are the essence of an Indian summer. And to celebrate the beauty and versatility of this fruit, is the seriously-underrated Cafe Felix. Opened last year in May at 1MG Mall, the restaurant decided to celebrate their anniversary with a special menu dedicated to mangoes.

Out of the four cocktails on this menu, we tried the vodka with ripe mango, white chocolate and chilli one, which though an odd option, was actually very refreshing. The chilli is a little much for those who can't handle spice, but the subtle white chocolate gave the drink and creamy texture. We also liked the vodka, raw mango and passionfruit one, a light, fruity drink for the summer. The salads blew us away, each was better than the other. The Prawn and Mango salad with a creamy honey mustard and gorgonzola dressing was excellent with the fresh, juicy prawns and sweet mangoes. We especially loved the Asian Steak Salad with soba noodles and black bean miso - the medium-rare steak strips and sweet pieces of mango were a great combination in the cold salad. Vegetarians, do not miss the Slow Roasted Beef and Mango salad - the manchego, sunflower seeds and candied ginger add great textures to this pretty salad. For mains, we first tried the Asian Pork and Mango Curry with a Basil, Cashew Pilaf, and were instantly transported to comfort food heaven. The Potato Gnocchi we tried next was great too - the gnocchi melted in our mouth, and the mango-apricot nage cut through the buttery sauce. The menu also has a breads section, under which we tried the Lamb Burger with Mango-Red Pepper Slaw. The juicy patty and sweet-sour slaw blended well between the buns, with crispy, salty fries as a side. For all the mains, Chef Ritwik Sarkar has handpicked ingredients that are unique to the summer months, and his blend of ingredients culminate in beautifully plated, delicious food.

The desserts at Cafe Felix have never disappointed, and the ones on this menu are especially good and look the part too. We started with the Fresh Mango Tart, which is so good to look at, you'd almost feel guilty cutting it up. Next came the Frozen Mango Yoghurt, paired with fresh, seasonal fruits. The best part about the yoghurt was that it wasn't too sweet, which let the fresh fruit shine on their own. The Passionfruit Crème Brûlée was divine and had just the right amount of crunch on top. Paired with a fresh mango salad, the creamy dessert was a perfect end to the meal. Hurry up and head o Cafe Felix before we have to bid adieu to mangoes for another year.

Cost for two: `1,700