Two suspected child-lifters beaten in Bengaluru  

Two more incidents of mob attacks on innocents mistaken as child-lifers were reported in the city.

Published: 25th May 2018 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two more incidents of mob attacks on innocents mistaken as child-lifers were reported in the city. While Kaluram was lynched in Chamrajpet on Wednesday, a similar incident took place at the same time at Timber Junction in Siddartha Nagar in Cottonpet police station limits.Manjunath, 32, a native of Tiptur in Tumakuru, and Khemraj Gyawali, 30, from Nepal, sustained minor injuries after they were assaulted. Both are daily wage workers.

According to the police, the friends had planned to watch a matinee show at Vinayaka Theatre on Mysuru Road on Wednesday. They were walking to the theatre from Majestic. When they reached Timber Junction at Siddartha Nagar, 10-15 men stared at them and started shouting ‘child lifters’. While the duo started running, they fell. The gang assaulted them with sticks and tried to kill them. Fortunately, the police rushed to the spot.

“The incident took place between 1.30 pm and 2 pm. We have registered an attempt to murder case against the accused,” Cottonpet police said.In another incident, Noor Ahmed, who hails from Kashmir was attacked in Bagaluru Layout near Lingarajapuram some 3-4 days ago. It is said that he had come for begging during Ramzan and people mistook him to be a child kidnapper and assaulted him. However, no police complaint has been registered.

