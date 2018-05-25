Home Cities Bengaluru

When I fell in love with nut-based vegan cheese

I grew up as a typical Indian, dairy-loving vegetarian. When one of my friends turned vegan 16 years ago, I thought he must have lost his mind.

Published: 25th May 2018 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:I grew up as a typical Indian, dairy-loving vegetarian. When one of my friends turned vegan 16 years ago, I thought he must have lost his mind. I mean, what sane person would be willing to live without cakes, ice creams and a South Indian’s truest love, Mosaranna (curd rice)? I refused to believe any information he shared about the plight of the dairy cow, claiming that the standard industry practices he spoke about so passionately, didn’t happen in India. It took me less than a year to stop being in denial. Once I faced the truth, there was no way I could prioritise my taste buds over the life of an animal.

Little did I know how utterly clueless I’d been. That decision to go vegan was about to change the entire course of my life, and in the best way possible. It didn’t take me long to realise that not only were there multiple plant-based alternatives to all the dairy foods I loved (my vegan mosaranna was now being made with soy curds, peanuts curd, cashews curd or coconut curd, depending on my mood), there was also this whole world of new ingredients and recipes I’d never heard of!

Earlier, I used to cook out of necessity, but going vegan triggered a new-found passion in me for cooking and baking. I learnt so many exotic ways to use familiar ingredients and created my own recipes.

While I didn’t enjoy animal milk-based cheese earlier, when I was introduced to nut-based vegan cheese, I promptly fell in love with it. The beauty of fermenting my own cheese spreads at home had me totally hooked! So when I joined Carrots Restaurant as Countess of Cuisine and Jollification, I naturally put my favourite Herbed Cheese on to the menu. It’s quite a hit among our guests, especially when they have them on our pizzas. The secret lies in fermenting the cashew and tofu based mixture for many hours. The probiotic action incorporates the flavours of the fresh herbs so well. Since it’s full of good bacteria, it has all the gut friendly benefits of curd and is excellent for raw consumption, as a dip or spread. You can try them in Tabbouleh Salad Lettuce Wraps.

Recipe:

Ingredients:

Broken Wheat - 1/2 C

Romaine Lettuce Leaves - 10 large

Baby Apples (crunchy Mishri variety), chopped - 2

Medium plum tomatoes, diced - 3

Fresh Parsley, finely chopped - ¼ C

Vegan Herbed Cheese - 1/2 C

Salt & Pepper to taste

Method:

* Soak the broken wheat in water for about 15-20 minutes and drain.

* Toss together all ingredients, except lettuce, cover and keep aside. You have your creamy tabbouleh.

* Separate the lettuce leaves and clean them.

* Spread a leaf on a flat surface and spoon some of the tabbouleh mixture in the centre of the leaf. Wrap and place seam side down on a plate.

* Continue doing the same with the remaining lettuce leaves.

- Susmitha Veganosaurus, co-owner, Carrots Restaurant

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch