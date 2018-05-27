Child kidnapping rumours: Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy asks police to allay fears

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has directed police officers to take appropriate measures to allay apprehension among people over rumours of child kidnappings. “Rumours about child kidnappers that are being spread using social media platforms created scare among people and the Chief Minister has directed the police officers to take urgent measures,” a release from the State Information Department stated.

At many places, people have assaulted strangers mistaking them to be child kidnappers and the police department must take measures to create awareness as there is a possibility of such incidents recurring in other places, the CM directed. In the last few days, many such incidents were reported in the state and in one such incident in Bengaluru, a person was beaten to death by a mob that mistook him to be a child kidnapper.